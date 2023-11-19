Many in the world’s commentariat have been disdainful of Apec through its three decades. Because it has no treaty-making powers, it is criticised as an ineffectual talkshop – four adjectives in search of a noun, they say.

For the latter, the meeting brought hope, not just because of its constructiveness – though its outcomes were admittedly modest – but because it was set against the backdrop of the annual leaders’ meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, an oft-dismissed platform that stands firm as a lonely bulwark in defence of multilateral cooperation.

For the former, I have found the news unbearable to watch, not just because of the unrelenting horror of it, but because of the absence of any plausible end. One tragic comment haunts me – that of a Jewish father of a girl killed by Hamas suicide bombers: “We are doomed to live here together and we have to choose – whether to share this land or to share the graveyard under it.”

I have always disagreed – though I confess bias because I was for more than a decade up to 2021 heavily involved in supporting Hong Kong’s business input to Apec.

One of Apec’s greatest strengths is the very fact that it has no treaty-making powers. Its focus on non-binding agreements keeps the lawyers out of the room, immeasurably shortening the time taken to reach agreement, and the length of the agreements reached.

I still remember vividly a Hong Kong-inspired business proposal for a “non-binding investment principles” agreement that was finalised in less than a week up in Big Sky, Montana. It was a succinct three pages.

It may have been non-binding, but in it Apec’s business leaders told officials in clear and concrete terms what they needed to do if they wanted to succeed in attracting investment. Ignore these principles at your peril, it said, because if you do, then investment flows will be meagre.

Apec has many strengths that remain invisible to the global commentariat. Perhaps most important is its value as a learning forum on best practice – practical, technical and stripped of political posturing. Even with tensions over conflicting South China Sea territorial claims, officials in Apec’s Ocean and Fisheries Working Group made concrete progress on marine pollution, illegal fishing, seabed mining and the marine impact of tourism.

This learning agenda is pursued through about 40 working groups in areas ranging from services, fiscal reform, human resources, health and digital development to chemicals, food security, counterterrorism and illegal logging. The work is apolitical and deeply uninteresting to the world’s media. But its value cannot be underestimated.

These working groups have ensured that officials discuss regional challenges face-to-face at least three or four times a year. The familiarity and trust built among these officials as they deal with thousands of technical but essential regional issues have laid the foundation for the more headline-grabbing leaders’ meetings, like in San Francisco last week.

Apec has been a catalyst for most of the region’s trade agreements. The 11 founding members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership ( CPTPP ) are all Apec members. All but three of the Asean-dominated Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ( RCEP ) are Apec members.

Even in the US’s Indo-Pacific Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) – set up as a counter to China – all but two members are Apec members. Together, these are lending support to the essential principles of multilateral cooperation at a time of alarming pressure from unilateralism, protectionism, regional fragmentation and decoupling

Apec has also been a pacesetter in formally inviting business voices to policy discussions, in particular via the Apec Business Advisory Council. Since ABAC was formed in 1995, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has created its own Business Advisory Council, as has the Group of 20. These build the influence of business expertise on global policymakers.

Looking beyond the agreements reached by Biden and Xi in California on restoring direct military-to-military discussion , cooperation on climate change, and cracking down on the global trade in fentanyl, Apec leaders had their own agenda of deliverables, embraced in the Golden Gate Declaration

Unable to resist the temptation to build a steadily lengthening list of adjectives to their list of objectives – the original Bogor Goals of “free and open trade and investment” have now been superseded by “determination to deliver a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive and predictable trade and investment environment” – Apec leaders do remain committed to “the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core”.

They are specifically committed to restoring the WTO’s dispute settlement system – neutered by Donald Trump in 2019 – by next year, presumably targeting the WTO’s 13th ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi in February.

If Xi and Biden meet early next year, they would hopefully build positively on the past week’s agreements. Whether by then there might be any better news from Gaza is another matter.

David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades