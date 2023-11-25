Why Hong Kong must adopt nature-based solutions in the Northern Metropolis
- Incorporating nature-based solutions can help resolve the tensions between conserving Hong Kong’s environment and promoting development
- Otherwise, the city risks falling behind its peers, missing out on high-quality development and being left out of national and global initiatives
International bodies such as the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have integrated nature-based solutions into their global targets and recommendations. The IUCN introduced a nature-based solutions standard in 2020, providing a framework for design and verification.
Another example was Dr Billy Hau’s reforestation work at the University of Hong Kong. His team proposes a tree-planting plan as part of the Northern Metropolis’ development, potentially storing more than 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide – equivalent to the annual emissions of about 100,000 people – contributing to the Northern Metropolis’ environmental capacity.
These nature-based solutions applications don’t hinder the Northern Metropolis’ development but rather complement and enhance its value with few public resource requirements. So why have nature-based solutions applications not been implemented on a larger scale with a standardised approach despite promising trials?
Over 25% of Hong Kong bird species live at farmland in Northern Metropolis: survey
Additionally, the Ministry of Natural Resources established the Nature-based Solutions Asian Hub, laying a leading foundation for international nature conservation and nature-based solution initiatives.
If Hong Kong fails to grasp and promote the application of nature-based solutions, it will render itself unable to prioritise nature conservation in urban development. It will also miss the opportunity to enhance the quality of the Northern Metropolis’ development and lack a common language for integrating into the overall national development and taking part in international exchanges, risking marginalisation on important issues.
To achieve the “Nature Positive” global biodiversity conservation goal by 2030, the international community is developing “science-based targets for nature” to guide businesses on their ecological responsibilities and effective conservation actions. The Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework was also introduced, guiding businesses and financial institutions in managing the financial disclosure of nature-related risks.
Time to boost nature conservation efforts with US$44 trillion of value at risk
With increasing business awareness of natural capital and risks, more market funds are expected to flow into nature-based solutions-related projects. Government leadership can expedite project funding by allocating a portion of the HK$240 billion (US$30.8 billion) earmarked for climate change efforts to nature-based solutions initiatives. Following Singapore’s Garden City Fund model, the government can match corporate and individual donations to support suitable conservation projects.
In response to the global climate change and biodiversity loss crises and Hong Kong’s shift in urban development focus from quantity to quality, decision makers must address the tensions between conservation and development when planning the Northern Metropolis.
By integrating conservation and development while applying nature-based solutions to the planning, design, construction and management of all future development projects, Hong Kong can revolutionise the Northern Metropolis’ development and tell a story of a more sustainable, high-quality city to future generations.
Kitty Tam is programme lead at Civic Exchange
Calvin Au is a researcher at Our Hong Kong Foundation