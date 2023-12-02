I have a few friends who have established themselves overseas. For example, one is teaching at a university and another runs her own jewellery design shop. But, more than 20 years ago, when they first landed on foreign shores, they were all poor. Despite being well educated, they had to resort to lower-skilled jobs to survive.

English-language ability is considered one barrier. Only 11 per cent of the respondents rated their spoken English as “very good”. Financial stability is another problem as 40 per cent said their financial condition had worsened and 10 per cent’s had “worsened greatly”. Meanwhile, 5 per cent reported instances of discrimination.

Despite all these hardships, 99 per cent said they planned to stay permanently, which makes sense. Overseas Chinese never quit because it is hard, and they have endured unimaginable hardships for centuries. There was, for example, the Aliens Act of 1905 in Britain, the Immigration Restriction Act of 1901 in Australia and the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 in the United States. There were also mass outbreaks of anti-Chinese violence in the US, Indonesia and Mexico.

Fortunately, those kind of incidences are a thing in the past. Even so, prejudice and anti-Chinese sentiment , fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, remain.

As BN(O) passport holder Jeffrey Lau said, many Hongkongers in the UK have accepted that starting over in a new country requires sacrifices. This suggests these people are following age-old Chinese traditions and willing to adapt. They can also, in time, add to the success stories of overseas Chinese.

Chinese immigrants have a prominent role in regional economic growth, often maintaining business relations with China and contributing to the country’s economic rise. They also send back remittances to their families. My designer friend is one example; she purchases material from China and sends money back to her mother.

If this level of stability remains some distance away for struggling BN(O) holders, a period of personal growth still awaits them in the near term. Like their predecessors , they will gradually form a more balanced and nuanced view of China and the West and understand more about their identities as Chinese people.

Chinese people in general have trouble telling the difference between Westerners from different countries or regions. Many have idealised images of Western nations based on movies and adverts. However, after they have lived abroad for a while , reality bites. People are different. Things are not as rosy as they had believed. Western countries have their own problems and social ills.

Hongkongers are no exception. Although they tend to travel frequently , a few trips overseas as a tourist are not the same as being a resident. At home, they try to differentiate themselves from mainlanders, but that is more difficult overseas. Hongkongers are likely to become blurred into a larger category of Chinese or even Asians.

This can be a great learning experience for them, and a chance to help their new compatriots learn something. Many people in the West have never met a Chinese person and know little about China, but they still hold a negative view of the country. A 2022 Morning Consult poll showed that almost all Western nations had an unfavourable view of China.

This is the social environment facing these Hongkongers. Their lives will inevitably be shaped by their circumstances. How they react is important for their success and their integration into society.

Perhaps someday one of their children could even become Britain’s leader . After all, Rishi Sunak is currently the first British Asian prime minister. That would make us all very proud.

April Zhang is the founder of MSL Master and the author of the Mandarin Express textbook series and the Chinese Reading and Writing textbook series