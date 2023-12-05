Why Europe is falling behind US and China in global innovation race
- Europe’s innovation lag comes from complacency rooted in the belief that scientific achievements will inevitably translate into innovation and foster economic growth
- However, science alone is not enough to promote deep tech innovation
Considered one of the most pivotal events in human history, the Industrial Revolution accelerated economic growth and life expectancy throughout Europe and the United States. The development of pre-industrial technologies often involved altering or combining existing technology until a desired outcome was achieved, usually through trial and error, without necessarily understanding how it worked. These solutions were low-tech.
However, the advent of scientific thinking provided insight into how the world actually worked, extending the boundaries of inventors’ imaginations. Deep tech innovation was born: a science-based approach focused on technologies most likely to work and the conception of new technology, limiting trial and error.
While Europe was benefiting from the Industrial Revolution thanks to deep tech innovations, China continued to innovate relying on a trial-and-error approach, leading to a significant development gap.
More than half of recently established deep tech companies are found in the US. In 2022, US$51 billion was invested in US deep tech – more than double the European investment of around US$20 billion.
This is evident from the Industrial Revolution, which emerged in Britain rather than France. Both showed similar overall development, but the key distinction was the influence of Newtonian science on British society, scientific principles and laws laying the foundation for classical mechanics and the understanding of motion and forces.
This progress shaped the thinking of British industrialists, engineers, entrepreneurs and the public, providing practical problem-solving techniques. French scientific thinking remained confined to abstractions with limited practical applications. Essentially, France possessed the scientific mindset but lacked a deep tech mindset – the ability to translate scientific discoveries into disruptive innovations.
First, Europe lacks systems that foster modern, deep tech ventures, hindering effective collaboration between business and science. Second, European investors and institutions overseeing significant funds are often risk averse. For example, the pension fund for Washington civil servants in the US allocates around 30 per cent to private equity – the primary source of deep tech funding – whereas the pension fund for German civil servants does not make such investments.
These factors are compounded by the global mobility of capital and scientific expertise, with some successful European ventures relocating to the US. This could be because of the higher success rates entrepreneurs can experience and the increased funding they have access to when they relocate compared to those who remain in hubs outside the US.
Deep tech innovation possesses immense potential to drive significant long-term economic growth. Regions that fail to harness this transformative power run the risk of falling behind, especially in today’s global economy. Europe, like China before it, faces this harsh reality.
Francis de Véricourt is a professor of management science and founding academic director of the Institute for Deep Tech Innovation at ESMT Berlin