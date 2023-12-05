Considered one of the most pivotal events in human history, the Industrial Revolution accelerated economic growth and life expectancy throughout Europe and the United States. The development of pre-industrial technologies often involved altering or combining existing technology until a desired outcome was achieved, usually through trial and error, without necessarily understanding how it worked. These solutions were low-tech.

However, the advent of scientific thinking provided insight into how the world actually worked, extending the boundaries of inventors’ imaginations. Deep tech innovation was born: a science-based approach focused on technologies most likely to work and the conception of new technology, limiting trial and error.

While Europe was benefiting from the Industrial Revolution thanks to deep tech innovations, China continued to innovate relying on a trial-and-error approach, leading to a significant development gap.

A global powerhouse of innovation just century ago, Europe finds itself at risk of missing out on the current deep tech revolution. Europe is falling behind in various areas of innovation such as genomics , quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI), being outpaced by the US and China.

More than half of recently established deep tech companies are found in the US. In 2022, US$51 billion was invested in US deep tech – more than double the European investment of around US$20 billion.

The same gap can be seen in AI. Venture firms have invested a huge €38 billion (US$41.3 billion) into US-based start-ups, with Europe receiving investments of €10 billion. China is also rapidly catching up, investing more in technologies such as autonomous mobility generative AI and nuclear fusion

This innovation gap is particularly visible in space tech. In October, the European Space Agency (ESA) engaged SpaceX to launch four of Europe’s Galileo satellites in 2024. Turning to Elon Musk’s US-based company comes in the wake of delays to ESA’s own rockets.

One reason Europe has resorted to a US-based company involves money as European space tech companies face a huge funding gap. Space tech funding in the US, which largely comes from Nasa and the Department of Defence, reached more than US$62 billion in 2022. Government support in China in the same year totalled an estimated US$12 billion. The ESA’s annual budget amounts to only about €7 billion.

01:21 SpaceX and Indonesia launch satellite to boost high-speed internet coverage in the country SpaceX and Indonesia launch satellite to boost high-speed internet coverage in the country

Europe’s innovation lag results from complacency because of the belief that scientific achievements will inevitably translate into innovation and foster economic growth. However, science alone is not enough to promote deep tech innovation.

This is evident from the Industrial Revolution, which emerged in Britain rather than France. Both showed similar overall development, but the key distinction was the influence of Newtonian science on British society, scientific principles and laws laying the foundation for classical mechanics and the understanding of motion and forces.

This progress shaped the thinking of British industrialists, engineers, entrepreneurs and the public, providing practical problem-solving techniques. French scientific thinking remained confined to abstractions with limited practical applications. Essentially, France possessed the scientific mindset but lacked a deep tech mindset – the ability to translate scientific discoveries into disruptive innovations.

Similarly, Europe’s current lag in the recent deep tech revolution is not because of a deficiency in scientific research. Europe is on par with the US and China in the number of scientific publications per capita. Europe is instead hindered by economic and political factors.

Participants sit around the conference table during a panel during the AI Safety Summit, the first global summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence, at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes on November 2. Photo: DPA

First, Europe lacks systems that foster modern, deep tech ventures, hindering effective collaboration between business and science. Second, European investors and institutions overseeing significant funds are often risk averse. For example, the pension fund for Washington civil servants in the US allocates around 30 per cent to private equity – the primary source of deep tech funding – whereas the pension fund for German civil servants does not make such investments.

Finally, Europe is rife with fragmented regulations and national rifts. Large, homogeneous home markets give the US and China the huge advantage of scale. For example, the US and China combined are predicted to hold a significant portion of the world’s data by 2030, essential to developing AI technologies. While Europe also possesses valuable data, it struggles to effectively pool the information together.

These factors are compounded by the global mobility of capital and scientific expertise, with some successful European ventures relocating to the US. This could be because of the higher success rates entrepreneurs can experience and the increased funding they have access to when they relocate compared to those who remain in hubs outside the US.

Even notable success stories such as BioNTech conducted their initial public offerings on the New York Stock Exchange. Among its most notable achievements is the collaboration with Pfizer to develop one of the first mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines

Deep tech innovation possesses immense potential to drive significant long-term economic growth. Regions that fail to harness this transformative power run the risk of falling behind, especially in today’s global economy. Europe, like China before it, faces this harsh reality.

Francis de Véricourt is a professor of management science and founding academic director of the Institute for Deep Tech Innovation at ESMT Berlin