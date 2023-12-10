Cop28: leaders must deliver meaningful climate action or face public fury
- There is growing public alarm over the impact of climate change, but people believe it’s up to leaders and businesses to take action
- Governments need to come out of Dubai with a promise of genuine action and a vision of a greener future, or people may soon be saying ‘not in our name’
The mounting proof over the past eight years is that people worldwide are increasingly concerned, even alarmed, about the pace and impact of climate change, with surveys and polls bearing this out.
Recent findings show that even in Saudi Arabia, 95 per cent of people acknowledge that a green transition is necessary. Yet there appears to be a growing chasm between people’s desire for climate action and the speed of any proposed changes.
According to polling across all regions of the world, more than four in 10 people say they have been greatly affected by climate change, which suggests that, in future, people may be less likely to discount the issue given its increasing immediacy.
When the 30,000 people interviewed were asked if an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables was needed, 94 per cent said it was. In the Global South, there is near unanimity among those surveyed on the need for a shift to a green economy.
The question now is what policies best deliver the most efficient environmental and social returns on decarbonisation and which of these have the best chance of widespread societal support so we can collectively move at pace. The global public is highly supportive of investing in nature-based solutions and shifting agricultural practices; they are much less supportive of a carbon tax.
Instead, they should be convincing industry and consumers of the need to make sometimes painful changes, and emphasising the benefits of protecting the climate and nature, something that most people agree with – despite the loud noise from some groups expressing minority opposition views.
But they do not think it is primarily their job to mitigate these effects. They believe governments and corporations need to set the actions in motion to tackle climate change and limit its impact.
Companies’ embrace of carbon credits puts to shame countries’ climate backsliding
The good news is that people across the world are willing to play a part, but they need to understand what governments are doing and they need to see a clear path to a role they can play without diminishing public and personal well-being.
At some point, Thomas Jefferson’s belief, that “whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government; that whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights”, may be put to the test.
Governments need to come out of Dubai with a promise of genuine action and a vision of a greener future, not just some face-saving efforts, or people may soon be saying “not in our name”.
Bernice Lee is director of Futures at Chatham House, London and a Hoffman Distinguished Fellow for Sustainability
Chris Coulter is the CEO of GlobeScan, an insights and strategy firm