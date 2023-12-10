But amid these initiatives and a parade of strong rhetoric in leaders’ opening speeches, there is still much scepticism. With the crucial wording of the final Cop28 agreement on a fossil fuel phase-down or phase-out still to be addressed, a chorus cries about a “greenwashing” summit could yet materialise.

The mounting proof over the past eight years is that people worldwide are increasingly concerned, even alarmed, about the pace and impact of climate change, with surveys and polls bearing this out.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement committed to cutting carbon pollution and protecting nature while also promising climate adaptation in a changed world with more intense fire seasons , and stronger and more unpredictable storms, among other types of impact.

Recent findings show that even in Saudi Arabia, 95 per cent of people acknowledge that a green transition is necessary. Yet there appears to be a growing chasm between people’s desire for climate action and the speed of any proposed changes.

According to polling across all regions of the world, more than four in 10 people say they have been greatly affected by climate change, which suggests that, in future, people may be less likely to discount the issue given its increasing immediacy.

When the 30,000 people interviewed were asked if an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables was needed, 94 per cent said it was. In the Global South, there is near unanimity among those surveyed on the need for a shift to a green economy.

Pushback is strongest in developed economies. In the United States, for example, 9 per cent of those interviewed think this green transition is not needed. It is also significant in Australia (17 per cent), the Netherlands (13 per cent), Germany (12 per cent), and France (10 per cent) – all countries where the climate change issue has been more highly politicised and where there have been popular protests against putting up the price of carbon.

The question now is what policies best deliver the most efficient environmental and social returns on decarbonisation and which of these have the best chance of widespread societal support so we can collectively move at pace. The global public is highly supportive of investing in nature-based solutions and shifting agricultural practices; they are much less supportive of a carbon tax.

So why, then, are some governments watering down their climate ambitions, or delaying efforts to cut carbon pollution or invoke protection for nature?

Instead, they should be convincing industry and consumers of the need to make sometimes painful changes, and emphasising the benefits of protecting the climate and nature, something that most people agree with – despite the loud noise from some groups expressing minority opposition views.

People are concerned about the impact of runaway climate change – increased poverty, and difficulty in accessing food water and other necessities. They are also worried about the impact of climate change on their well-being and the global economy.

But they do not think it is primarily their job to mitigate these effects. They believe governments and corporations need to set the actions in motion to tackle climate change and limit its impact.

There is also increasing doubt over whether companies and petrostates can be trusted to deliver a genuine, quick move away from fossil fuels, especially when pledges are voluntary and non-binding. Sceptics point out there is too much revenue at stake and vested interests at play.

The good news is that people across the world are willing to play a part, but they need to understand what governments are doing and they need to see a clear path to a role they can play without diminishing public and personal well-being.

World leaders in Dubai are being urged on by the likes of Britain’s King Charles and legions of progressive business leaders. But will the action of government officials save our planet and economies, and protect our livelihoods? Or are they merely bystanders at what some claim are energy-industry-influenced talking shops masquerading as summits on climate action? Perhaps they should imagine the fury that could be unleashed if they fail to deliver any meaningful action.

At some point, Thomas Jefferson’s belief, that “whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government; that whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights”, may be put to the test.

Governments need to come out of Dubai with a promise of genuine action and a vision of a greener future, not just some face-saving efforts, or people may soon be saying “not in our name”.

Bernice Lee is director of Futures at Chatham House, London and a Hoffman Distinguished Fellow for Sustainability

Chris Coulter is the CEO of GlobeScan, an insights and strategy firm