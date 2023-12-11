Trump still owns the Republican Party, but Elise Stefanik waits in the wings
- The Republican congresswoman’s sparring with the heads of Ivy League universities has gone viral, establishing her ability to rouse moderates
- She is an obvious contender for the White House whenever she decides it’s time to run
With her final line of questioning on genocide, a subject that US politicians of all stripes invoke in their allegations against Beijing, the New York representative pulled off a spectacle with more substance than the usual performative garbage masquerading as debate.
Her exchanges with the University of Pennsylvania’s then president Elizabeth Magill, MIT president Sally Kornbluth and Harvard University president Claudine Gay – who were inexplicably incapable of saying that calls for genocide against Jews are against their schools’ codes of conduct – have dominated the headlines and social media since.
In the tragic politics of the Middle East, where dislocation, dispossession and violent hatred make choosing sides treacherous, Stefanik’s question should have been easy to answer.
The rules of engagement in academic discourse are complex, but there was an obvious rhetorical path: calls for genocide have no place in civilised culture, including academia, and such speech differs fundamentally from denunciations of the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians, which should be acceptable within discourse about the Middle East.
Unfortunately for the university heads, wordy clarifications won’t counteract the short, social-media-ready clips of Stefanik’s exchange with them.
Their inability to deliver a simple answer shows how twisted some on the left have become and illustrates that within the cesspool of conspiracy theories, bigotry and misogyny that animates the far-right, there are some legitimate grievances.
That means he has the power to devastate DeSantis and Haley in the months before next year’s election in a battle that will force Haley – who had been gaining some ground in the polls – to lean into all of the conspiracy theory bunk that Trump throws at his base.
‘Nothing more to say’: Trump cancels plan to testify in NY fraud trial
Meanwhile, Stefanik, who migrated to the right flank of the Republican Party from the centre and embraced election denialism once she realised this was a winning position, watches from her perch, looking for the next opportunity to eviscerate symbols of the left.
Her deft political instincts would suggest the answer is no. She was among many to pull her party from its traditionally conservative moorings and create a political force that supports the nationalistic ideologies of strongmen like Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On the subject of China, we should expect Stefanik to adopt the same strategy of the many Republicans who charge hard against Beijing to provide cover for their own party’s drift into autocracy.
Given her success last week, we’re likely to see academic administrators who oversee exchanges with China hauled before her.
Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief