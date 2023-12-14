The current international system, comprising the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization, and led largely by the United States and Europe, was established after World War II to promote globalisation and has seen great success.

The world is undergoing seismic changes unseen in a century. Geopolitical turmoil, climate change , a pandemic and the rise of anti-globalisation have ushered in a turbulent era. Globalisation, in particular, is facing unprecedented challenges.

In May this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged the multipolarity of the world at the Global Solutions Summit. But while this multipolar world has arrived, the governance system to go with it has yet to be formed.

China is part of the Global South but some of its regions have reached levels of development comparable to Global North nations. China is in a position to link with the major sectors of a multipolar world and play a leading role in globalisation.

To build a new global governance system, the US, European Union, China and other Global South countries need to agree on a multipolar model of peaceful coexistence. It would behove China, the US and EU to establish a trilateral dialogue for regular exchanges and to promote broader international cooperation.

Also, as the world’s largest economies and major emitters of greenhouse gases, these three powers should discuss sustainable development solutions.

Due to cultural and systemic differences, there is more competition between China and the US than cooperation. If both sides can coexist in a context of competition and cooperation, they may be able to reach a new balance by 2035.

Europe is essential to avoiding a bipolar world and helping the formation of a multipolar one. As Europe is an independent third party , its economic relationship with China has become increasingly important.

There are four domains in which China and Europe can cooperate to forge a more multipolar world.

The first is in new technology. From the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to clean energy, technological advances are reshaping how we do business – even as a lack of effective international governance hinders coordination.

06:32 China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on

Next year, the AIIB will host the fifth Finance in Common Summit. At this summit, China should propose cooperation in green infrastructure between its Belt and Road Initiative and the EU’s Global Gateway programme. The AIIB and European Investment Bank can also facilitate funding for climate-related work in developing countries.

But while China and the EU share extensive interests and a solid foundation for cooperation, they have reached an impasse on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). To overcome this impasse, in April last year China ratified the International Labour Organization’s 1930 Forced Labour Convention and 1957 Abolition of Forced Labour Convention.

04:49 Europe’s largest fund house Amundi upbeat on Asia economic, market outlook after China reopening Europe’s largest fund house Amundi upbeat on Asia economic, market outlook after China reopening

The sooner the CAI becomes a reality, the sooner we can see an economic boom for Chinese and European companies, especially important in the current stagnant economic climate. Given that China has unilaterally lifted visa requirements for some EU countries, it could also start unilaterally applying some CAI proposals in opening up.

Last but not least, China and Europe can cooperate on smoothing the movement of their citizens. Freeing up the flow of people is part of globalisation, and has an impact on trade, investment and technological exchanges, promoting the exchange of culture and ideas.

It is in this spirit that China is trying out visa-free travel for the citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain on ordinary passports to enter the country for business, tourism or to visit relatives and friends.

But China should also continue to work on attracting talent, especially from Europe, by further liberalising its visa policy to promote people-to-people connectivity and help build global consensus.

Global governance needs to be more inclusive and geared towards 21st century problems such as climate change and social inequality. This can be done by boosting free trade, overcoming the global infrastructure gap and closing the digital divide. China is a beneficiary of globalisation, and its economy has continued to mature, entering an age of high mass consumption, similar to Europe of the past.

It is clear that China and Europe face obstacles to greater cooperation, with pressures both internal and external. But it is in the interests of both to play a leading role together in shaping the next iteration of a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable model of globalisation.

Wang Huiyao is president of the Center for China and Globalization