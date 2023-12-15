Israel says that its mission is to eliminate the Hamas leadership, citing the October 7 terrorist attack that resulted in the death of about 1,200 Israelis, including around 850 civilians, and the taking of more than 200 hostages. However, the number of terrorists killed in Israel’s military operations in Gaza pales in comparison to the massive number of civilian casualties.

Scholars question the logic of the war, and much of the international community, led by Muslim countries, is demanding an end to it. Yet it would be incorrect for leaders of these countries to call for a ceasefire without outlining a post-ceasefire framework for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

03:29 Premature babies evacuated from al-Shifa after Israeli troops seize Gaza’s biggest hospital Premature babies evacuated from al-Shifa after Israeli troops seize Gaza’s biggest hospital

Arab countries were actively establishing diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords before the current conflict, even as the Israeli government oversaw a settler colonialism campaign that displaced Palestinians in the West Bank. Despite remaining largely silent on the Palestinian cause in the past few years, Arab governments are now aligning with public opinion in loudly advocating a ceasefire, an end to Palestinian displacement and a two-state solution.

Regrettably, Muslim countries’ approach inadvertently aligns with the goals of Hamas and strengthens its narrative. Criticising Israeli military retaliation while sidelining Hamas’ initial terrorist attack places the cart before the horse. It fails to clearly convey the message that the Muslim world opposes terrorism and violent methods of dispute resolution.

Muslim countries ought to have unequivocally condemned Hamas’ atrocities and supported Israel against the terrorist organisation. Doing so could have been instrumental in tempering Israel’s military assault, potentially saving thousands of civilian lives.

Even if these efforts did not restrain Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as desired, Muslim countries would have been able to engage with major Western powers from a higher moral ground to urge Israel towards a political solution and avoiding indiscriminate killings. While influential Western powers have recently voted for a ceasefire, it was not in alignment with Islamic countries but for humanitarian purposes aimed at preventing civilian catastrophe.

Islamic governments, by focusing solely on imposing a ceasefire without addressing the roots of the problem, have failed to provide Palestinians with leadership.

By launching a terrorist attack in Israel and seeking the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages , Hamas wants to position itself as avenging the injustices against Palestinians in the West Bank by Israeli security forces and extremist settlers. It claims to have provided Palestinians with a voice and leadership, especially after the Palestinian Authority and Islamic countries seemed to have forsaken them for closer ties with Israel

Hamas’ leadership does not believe in a political, diplomatic or non-violent approach to dealing with Israel. It is ideologically committed to the destruction of the state of Israel, aligning with Iran . Iranian Prime Minister Ebrahim Raisi’s endorsement of Hamas’ “resistance” against Israel at the Arab-Islamic Summit warrants condemnation and should have raised concerns in the Islamic community.

Meanwhile, Israeli extremist groups have escalated attacks on West Bank Palestinians following the October 7 incident. With political support from Netanyahu’s Likud party and collaboration with security forces, these groups have carried out more than 300 attacks.

This settler colonialism creates a volatile situation that could foster an uprising and violence against Israeli citizens and security forces. Palestinians affected by settler attacks could become recruits for terrorist activities led by Hamas. These issues constitute the roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict, necessitating attention from the leadership of Islamic nations.

These countries should adopt a comprehensive diplomatic strategy to disempower both Hamas and extremist Israeli settlers. Islamic countries must unequivocally condemn Hamas’ atrocities and its terrorist ideology, promoting a shift towards peaceful political efforts for a two-state solution . A public awareness campaign should emphasise the counter-productivity of using violence and terrorism to seek rights and land restoration.

At the same time, Islamic countries should collaborate with key global players such as the US, Britain, European Union and China to persuade the Israeli government to cease its support for extremist settlers in the West Bank and facilitate a pragmatic two-state solution. These conditions should be prerequisites for establishing diplomatic ties with Israel.

People, as well as politicians in Islamic countries, should recognise that the solution to violence in Palestine lies in politics and diplomacy, not violence and terrorism.

Riaz Khokhar is an MA political science candidate at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden