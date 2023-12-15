The presidents attracted intense criticism for not stating outright that advocating the genocide of Jews automatically constituted a breach of the code of conduct at their institutions.

The presidents of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University testified before the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Even though the congressional hearing was on antisemitism, there has also been a surge in Islamophobic incidents.

This was in response to New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik’s questions on whether advocating the genocide of Jews constituted a violation of their anti-bullying or harassment policies. The presidents clarified that judgment would be contingent upon the circumstances and behaviour involved. A rapid and extensive public outcry followed.

After her House Committee testimony, Liz Magill, widely acknowledged as a champion of free speech, was forced to resign as president of the University of Pennsylvania after a year and a half in the position. Harvard president Claudine Gay made a public apology via the Harvard Crimson student newspaper. Both Gay and MIT president Sally Kornbluth remain under pressure.

Freedom of speech, a cornerstone of American and other democratic societies, has become entangled in debates on self-censorship, hate speech doxxing and cancel culture, as well as politics. So has the complex concept of freedom of speech been lost to political correctness?

Right after Magill’s testimony, Ross Stone, CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, threatened on social media to withdraw a US$100 million donation to the University of Pennsylvania, demanding a change in “leadership and values”. Other instances of funding withdrawal threats have been reported.

Social media has had a significant impact on freedom of speech, both positively and negatively. On the one hand, social media gives individuals a powerful platform for expressing their opinions, sharing information and engaging in public discourse. But it also increases the pressure to conform to prevailing narratives or avoid controversy, changing the concept of freedom of expression forever.

Its influence and global reach, and the anonymity it offers, have become breeding grounds for disinformation , and discriminatory, harmful content. Such content fuels the devaluation and marginalisation of certain groups, fostering a toxic environment that becomes progressively difficult to regulate or manage.

Navigating these complex issues requires deliberation. Safeguarding freedom of speech while addressing self-censorship, hate speech and the potential pitfalls of cancel culture is a delicate task.

It calls for fostering open dialogue, promoting empathy and cultivating an environment that encourages respectful engagement while protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals.

Interestingly, in an interview with NBC News following the House Committee testimonies, University of Pennsylvania student newspaper editors called for “respectful discourse” and said that students on both sides feel the space for open discussion has been lost. Questions are being raised about the fairness and openness of US society.

In recent years, Hong Kong has been the focus of adverse media reporting and this has escalated with increased geopolitical tensions. The derisory narrative has led many people, including academics, to raise questions about our fundamental freedoms.

It is necessary to remind these people that we remain a free and open society under our unique “ one country, two systems ” structure. Even so, we have a responsibility to avoid saying anything untruthful, hurtful or damaging about others in our community.

I am sure that leadership teams across US universities are doing their utmost to put student safety and well-being at the top of the agenda within their constitutional framework.

Sadly, the debate around the conflict in the Middle East has become a toxic, zero-sum narrative. This should not be the case and must change. We must hold fast to the sanctity of human life, for both sides. So, where does this leave the freedom of speech ideal?

