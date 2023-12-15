China must work on trade and trust with EU if it wants warm long-term ties
- Beijing views relations as challenging but satisfactory, while Brussels is deeply unhappy about the trade imbalance and distrustful of China’s ties with Russia
- There are shared interests but how China handles its trade with Europe and its diplomacy around the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts will be the ultimate testing grounds
In private conversations, European officials welcome, and actually encourage, a more active role for China in global diplomacy. The hope in Brussels is that the conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might provide opportunities to nurture diplomatic synergies.
Ultimately, these are the testing grounds where the viability of a mutually beneficial long-term relationship between Europe and China will be assessed.
And good news might in time emerge when it comes to the provision of a variety of global common goods. Biodiversity, governance of the oceans, plastic pollution, deforestation and food security are all areas where China and Europe are finding common ground. The setting up of ad hoc working groups on wine and spirits, cosmetics, export controls and financial regulation is aimed at defusing possible tensions before they spiral out of control.
This latest EU-China summit was underpinned by a fundamental disconnect in terms of perceptions. On the one hand, Beijing views the relationship with Europe as characterised by significant challenges but, overall, satisfactory. On the other hand, Brussels is deeply unhappy with the nature of its relationship with China.
To be sustainable in the long term, any relationship must ensure that all parties are satisfied with it. This is manifestly not the case at present and change is coming. Hopefully, this will be by common agreement.
Matteo Garavoglia is professor of practice at the Department of International Relations and a China Forum Expert at the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing. He is also research associate at the University of Oxford’s Department of Politics and International Relations