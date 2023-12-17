Hong Kong district council election: why weak middle class turnout is troubling
- The expanded constituencies mean candidates need to cover a large population, with those with deep connections to public housing estates having an advantage
- Candidates relying on middle-class support to win district council seats have been left disappointed
Among the many other compliments lavished on the elections, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu praised the electoral outcomes for keeping those who would betray the interests of the country from participating.
For example, the new Hong Wan constituency on Hong Kong Island, covering the Quarry Bay and Shau Kei Wan areas, has a population of 187,331. It includes three public housing estates – Yiu Tung, Hing Tung and Hong Tung estates – which have more than 5,000, 2,000 and 500 units, respectively. That means the advantage lies with candidates who have deep connections with large numbers of public housing residents through painstaking services provided over the years.
Middle-class voters living in well-managed private housing estates have limited demand for services from district councillors compared to less well-off residents. They care more about broader issues such as economic development, education and the future of Hong Kong as a global financial and business hub, which are matters dealt with in the Legislative Council rather than at district level.
Many reasons could be behind the middle-class apathy. The Education Bureau made the day after polling day a holiday for schools. Many families took their children away for a holiday during the extended weekend.
Another significant development is the election of hitherto unknown candidates who parachuted into their constituencies but nevertheless won, thanks in part to support by community organisations capable of mobilising large numbers of ironclad, loyal supporters. Candidates Mandy Wong Sin Man and Lok Siu Luen, who won in Western district and Tai Po North, are good examples of such a winning formula.
The pitfall of employing such voter turnout mechanisms is that rational middle-class representation in district councils will be weak unless the middle class’ interest in participation is rekindled by strong candidates or competitive platforms. The government has tried to provide checks and balances by appointing new members to district councils who are not cut from the same cloth.
Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee is convenor of the Executive Council, a lawmaker and chairwoman of the New People’s Party