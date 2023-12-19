Hong Kong needs smarter biodiversity management, from trees to wetlands
- Better tree management, especially with Hong Kong facing more extreme weather, starts with a comprehensive tree database
- The same is needed for migratory birds and other animals and plants, especially to judge the wetlands conservation results of the Northern Metropolis project
He did not disclose the proportion of weather-damaged trees damaged by inclement weather in respect of the species, nor the number of these trees located in the busy districts.
I believe Hong Kong’s management of trees should be more systematic and transparent.
We should establish a centralised, comprehensive database of the tree numbers and their distribution by species, age, growth characteristics (such as evergreen or deciduous), height and canopy width, growing environment and more. Such a database, in combination with a geographic information system (GIS) and satellite or drone imaging, would help the government’s tree management, from planning to inspection and pruning.
There are several tree databases in Hong Kong. In 2001, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which managed about 600,000 trees at the time, established the city’s first computerised tree inventory.
In 2016, the Hong Kong Housing Authority, which manages more than 100,000 trees, established a first-of-its-kind tree management system integrating technologies such as GIS, GPS or global positioning system, radio frequency identification and mobile technologies, for staff and contractors to assess tree risks and use in tree restoration.
The government should consolidate all of these scattered databases into a useful, territory-wide tree management resource.
Hong Kong also needs a comprehensive database for effective biodiversity conservation.
According to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, we have more than 6,000 hectares of inland wetlands, mainly concentrated in the northwestern New Territories, which are “cradles of biodiversity supporting countless species of plants and animals, in particular waterfowls, by providing food, breeding and nursery grounds”.
We should develop a database to record the number and species of migratory birds, as well as other animals and plants, before major construction work commences, so we can see for ourselves the effectiveness of the conservation work.
The Northern Metropolis is seen as a pilot project in balancing development and conservation. A comprehensive database and a KPI dashboard would enable the authorities to showcase its sustainable approach with greater transparency – and fully exploit the advantages of a being smart city.
