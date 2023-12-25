But I am getting ahead of myself. Let’s look back at some phrases and numbers that defined this year.

At least 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists gained access to Cop28, a record number that made it practically a meeting of the “oil boys’ club”. Unsurprisingly, while “the science is irrefutable” delegates debated whether to phase fossil fuels down or out, the final draft spoke vaguely of “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science”.

And then there are those vocally supporting the Palestinian cause who give the plight of the Uygurs, Rohingyas, Yemenis, Afghans and other Muslims the silent treatment. Meanwhile, the vow of “ never again ”, associated with the horror of the Holocaust, now seems to rationalise the murder of thousands of innocents as the Israel Defence Forces attempt to destroy Hamas, whose October 7 barbarities included murder, rape and kidnapping.

WCNSF – “ – “ Wounded child, no surviving family ” is a term that emerged during the Israeli-Hamas conflict and has been used by hospital staff in Gaza for the sole surviving children of Israeli bombardments. Since October 7, Israel has used an estimated 29,000 air-to-ground munitions on Gaza, including more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives “equivalent to two nuclear bombs”, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. More than 8,000 children have been killed.

Two states – The proposed – The proposed resolution for the peaceful coexistence of Israelis and Palestinians, this would accord the same right of statehood to the Palestinians that was given to Jews for Israel. Just as Israel has a right to exist peacefully, Palestinians have a right to a country of their own bordering Israel.

AI and the Gospel – 2023 was the year that saw artificial intelligence enter our daily conversations. Its potential impact is such that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, – 2023 was the year that saw artificial intelligence enter our daily conversations. Its potential impact is such that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, urged the US Senate to frame laws on AI usage. Altman was again in the news when he was fired and rehired by OpenAI.

And AI warfare gained attention as Israel revealed that it was using “the Gospel” (Habsora in Hebrew), an AI-based target selection system, in its war against Hamas.

101 – At least this many UN workers have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war, making it the highest number of aid workers killed in UN history in such a short time, according to Tatiana Valovaya, director general of the UN Office in Geneva.

68 – At least this many journalists and media workers have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

670 – the number of days the Ukraine war has gone on. Ukrainians fear war fatigue will result in a decrease in aid. This is compounded by the Americans also funding Israel in its war, with Senate Republicans – the number of days the Ukraine war has gone on. Ukrainians fear war fatigue will result in a decrease in aid. This is compounded by the Americans also funding Israel in its war, with Senate Republicans blocking funding to Ukraine by linking it with conservative issues. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, beloved by many Republicans, has already blocked European Union funding for Ukraine.

632 – At least this many mass shootings have taken place in the United States this year, leaving more than 40,000 Americans dead from gun violence.

27.54 per cent – The – The record low voter turnout for Hong Kong’s district council election. A Beijing-led shake-up of the electoral system had made it nigh impossible for candidates from the opposition pro-democracy camp to run.

2024 – Much of this year has been spent in anticipation of the elections next year in – Much of this year has been spent in anticipation of the elections next year in the US India and Russia . At the national level, the Indian opposition has not found a foil to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Russia, there is no political opposition to speak of. A change of government is possible really only in the US. And for all the good Biden is doing, he trails behind Trump in opinion polls.

It does not bode well for the world if the US has a rampaging Trump as its 47th president. Meanwhile, many Indians hope the opposition can get its act together to counter rightwing Hindutva politics

As we head into 2024, here’s wishing you opportunities to make it a year rich in health, peace and well-being. May we collectively find a response to fear, greed and hate that does not generate more of the same.

Samir Nazareth has worked in the development sector and writes on sociopolitical and environmental issues