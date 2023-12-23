Have you ever walked or cycled across the bridges of San Francisco, New York, Tokyo, London or Rotterdam? Did you enjoy the panoramic views offered by these vantage points? Ever wondered what the views would be if you were allowed access to Hong Kong’s bridges on foot or by bicycle?

The Highways Department has a long history of failing to ensure its infrastructure is inclusive of different transport modes. The design of the Island Eastern Corridor ignored pedestrians who need to connect between Heng Fa Chuen and Shau Kei Wan, forcing them to use a long circuitous route via Chai Wan Road or walk illegally along the highway.

Now it has been recognised as the final missing link in creating a coastal trail around Hong Kong Island , and the Development Bureau is working with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to retrofit a pedestrian link via the Museum of Coastal Defence instead.

Similarly, and despite continuous work on roads in the area, the Highways Department failed to include a pedestrian link between the West Kowloon Cultural District and Tai Kok Tsui along the New Yau Ma Tei Typhoon Shelter. It is now upon the Harbourfront Commission to figure out an expensive retrofit.

01:53 Hong Kong opens city’s first car-cyclist-pedestrian bridge and new tunnel Hong Kong opens city’s first car-cyclist-pedestrian bridge and new tunnel

Pedestrian and cycling links add little cost when included during the design and construction of new roads. But adding these afterwards is complicated and expensive, if at all possible.

The government will soon confirm Route 11 between Yuen Long and the urban areas. This includes the Tsing Lung bridge, a 1.3km, eight-lane bridge over the Ha Pang Fairway connecting the north of Lantau and Castle Peak Road. Despite the fact that the revised concept plan for Lantau includes cycle tracks along the Lantau coast, and despite the advanced plans to extend the New Territories Cycle Track along the coast between Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun, the design of the bridge only allows vehicles – again.

In response to our proposals, the Highways Department informed us recently – without demonstrating any serious interest or detailed evidence – that additional tracks will alter the aerodynamics of the bridge. To overcome this, they guesstimate a 55 per cent increase in costs and a delay in the scheduled completion (2033) by two years.

I don’t believe this is the best our engineers can do. Even if it takes a bit longer, the traffic demand for this bridge has changed with the refocus of development towards the Northern Metropolis away from reclamation for the Kau Yi Chau artificial islands

Importantly, we can’t ignore the huge opportunity costs. This is likely to be our only chance to link Lantau and the New Territories for cyclists and pedestrians. It is unlikely that another bridge between Lantau and the New Territories will be built any time soon.

When even a donkey doesn’t bump against the same stone twice, why do we keep repeating the same errors? We need a Highways Department which ensures our dollars spent benefit the greater good beyond vehicular movement.

Hong Kong is seeking a new identity. Hong Kong is in desperate need of building and working smarter. We will have less money to spend, and we will have more competition in drawing visitors, businesses and new residents to our city. The Highways Department, too, must change its ways.

Failing support from the Highways Department, we call on the Legislative Council and the chief executive to ensure, before they approve the funding of Route 11, that the new Tsing Lung bridge also connects on either end the cycling and pedestrian routes of Lantau and the New Territories.

Paul Zimmerman is CEO of Designing Hong Kong Limited and vice-chairman of the Southern District Council