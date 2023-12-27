South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Young people play basketball in Tiu Keng Leng on December 20. The recent rise in teenage suicides and concerns about the poor state of Hong Kong young people’s mental health have spurred the government to action. Photo: Sun Yeung
Opinion
Paul Yip
Paul Yip

Hong Kong youth need an empathetic and forgiving society to flourish

  • The three-tier system meant to address the rise in student suicides and provide mental health support will have limited effect if it ignores underlying causes
  • Hong Kong must foster an inclusive, empathetic and forgiving attitude to retain residents, attract new talent and ease the burden of our struggling youth
Paul Yip
Paul Yip
Why you can trust SCMP
In their Christmas messages, Catholic Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan and Anglican Archbishop Andrew Chan Au-ming reminded us to show empathy towards one another and promote a culture of tolerance and forgiveness, especially in response to the increasing suicide rate among our teenagers.
The recent surge in youth suicide is not unexpected given the prevailing sense of hopelessness. There is a lack of support in many dysfunctional families, and the overuse of social media and prolonged disruption of school life from the Covid-19 pandemic have caused significant damage to students’ support networks. Young people could be particularly in crisis if they don’t know where to seek help or worry that doing so could cause others trouble.
The lack of school activities and disruption during the pandemic hindered the rebuilding of relationships between students and teachers. Some teachers have left while students’ friends have migrated to other countries. The overwhelming academic pressure to catch up with an overcrowded curriculum is detrimental to the well-being of both teachers and students.
Cardinal Chow rightfully emphasises the need for teachers to have sufficient time, space and energy to provide appropriate care and support to young people. Building relationships and trust takes time, and mental resilience requires space and energy.
We must also alleviate the mental burden on our youth by avoiding excessive and repetitive schoolwork. We need the understanding and support of parents as well. Sometimes, it is the unrealistic expectations of parents that are causing psychological pain to the students.
A child does homework under supervision at a playground in Wan Chai on February 8. Photo: Elson Li

Also, part of the school curriculum is unrealistically difficult. It has made school time a demoralising experience for many, especially those who are not academically gifted.

Once I asked a student which class he liked most. The immediate answer was break time. Students simply don’t have the time or space to engage in other well-being activities. Also, many Hong Kong students suffer from sleep deprivation, when a good night’s sleep is crucial for providing the energy needed to cope with demanding classes.
The proposed three-tier system aimed at addressing the rise in student suicides and providing mental health support to vulnerable children will have limited effect if it fails to address the underlying causes of the problem. Superficial measures not only cannot effectively address the issue but will also give an inaccurate understanding of the problem that could become a barrier to making needed changes.

Archbishop Chan appeals to us to learn to forgive and to bring the gift of reconciliation to our society. The situation of those who were arrested over the 2019 social unrest remains a matter of great concern in the city.

Archbishop Andrew Chan says people should listen to others with patience. Photo: Anglican Church of Hong Kong

I visited one young offender serving a sentence in a correctional centre. During the first 12 months of their 50-month sentence, they said they learned their lesson and vowed not to repeat their mistakes. However, they still have to serve at least another two years before discharge, even with good behaviour.

The value added and lessons learned during the remaining period should be up for further discussion. If the authorities can somehow facilitate earlier release with some sort of supervision and guidance, it would help these young people reintegrate better into the community without risk.
We all need to humble ourselves and learn from one another. Forgiveness is lacking in our society. In a recent pandemic inquiry in the United Kingdom, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for the pain, loss and suffering experienced during the pandemic while acknowledging that mistakes were made.
A protester carries a sign as they leave the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in west London on December 7 after former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence for a second day. Johnson hit out at portrayals of his partying in Downing Street during the pandemic as he faced a second day of questioning at a public inquiry. Photo: AFP

Forgiveness can be difficult, but we can at least strive to learn from our mistakes and move forward. We have encountered young people who have been released and simply want to move on with their lives and become productive individuals again. Demonstrating our willingness to give these young people a second chance would be highly beneficial.

Hong Kong continues to face numerous challenges. A low fertility rate and steady outflows of residents to other countries have made our ageing problem more acute.

We need to foster an inclusive, empathetic and forgiving attitude to retain residents and attract new people. We need to propel the city to new heights with the right measures. Those in positions of authority should lead by example, supporting our youth and protecting the vulnerable.

The Christmas season is a time to share. Caring is sharing, and every one of us should participate in this meaningful work.

Paul Yip is the director of Hong Kong Jockey Club Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention and chair professor (population health) in the Department of Social Work and Social Administration at the University of Hong Kong

Post