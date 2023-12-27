Cardinal Chow rightfully emphasises the need for teachers to have sufficient time, space and energy to provide appropriate care and support to young people. Building relationships and trust takes time, and mental resilience requires space and energy.

We must also alleviate the mental burden on our youth by avoiding excessive and repetitive schoolwork. We need the understanding and support of parents as well. Sometimes, it is the unrealistic expectations of parents that are causing psychological pain to the students.

A child does homework under supervision at a playground in Wan Chai on February 8. Photo: Elson Li

Also, part of the school curriculum is unrealistically difficult. It has made school time a demoralising experience for many, especially those who are not academically gifted.

Once I asked a student which class he liked most. The immediate answer was break time. Students simply don’t have the time or space to engage in other well-being activities. Also, many Hong Kong students suffer from sleep deprivation, when a good night’s sleep is crucial for providing the energy needed to cope with demanding classes.

The proposed three-tier system aimed at addressing the rise in student suicides and providing mental health support to vulnerable children will have limited effect if it fails to address the underlying causes of the problem. Superficial measures not only cannot effectively address the issue but will also give an inaccurate understanding of the problem that could become a barrier to making needed changes.

Archbishop Chan appeals to us to learn to forgive and to bring the gift of reconciliation to our society. The situation of those who were arrested over the 2019 social unrest remains a matter of great concern in the city.

Archbishop Andrew Chan says people should listen to others with patience. Photo: Anglican Church of Hong Kong

I visited one young offender serving a sentence in a correctional centre. During the first 12 months of their 50-month sentence, they said they learned their lesson and vowed not to repeat their mistakes. However, they still have to serve at least another two years before discharge, even with good behaviour.

The value added and lessons learned during the remaining period should be up for further discussion. If the authorities can somehow facilitate earlier release with some sort of supervision and guidance, it would help these young people reintegrate better into the community without risk.

We all need to humble ourselves and learn from one another. Forgiveness is lacking in our society. In a recent pandemic inquiry in the United Kingdom, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for the pain, loss and suffering experienced during the pandemic while acknowledging that mistakes were made.

A protester carries a sign as they leave the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in west London on December 7 after former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence for a second day. Johnson hit out at portrayals of his partying in Downing Street during the pandemic as he faced a second day of questioning at a public inquiry. Photo: AFP

Forgiveness can be difficult, but we can at least strive to learn from our mistakes and move forward. We have encountered young people who have been released and simply want to move on with their lives and become productive individuals again. Demonstrating our willingness to give these young people a second chance would be highly beneficial.

We need to foster an inclusive, empathetic and forgiving attitude to retain residents and attract new people. We need to propel the city to new heights with the right measures. Those in positions of authority should lead by example, supporting our youth and protecting the vulnerable.

The Christmas season is a time to share. Caring is sharing, and every one of us should participate in this meaningful work.

Paul Yip is the director of Hong Kong Jockey Club Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention and chair professor (population health) in the Department of Social Work and Social Administration at the University of Hong Kong