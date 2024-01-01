South China Sea: return to dialogue vital for China-Philippines ties
- Philippines faces a lonely battle as China shores up cooperation with other claimant states and improving Sino-US relations puts pressure on Manila’s aggressiveness
- If the Philippines is willing to return to the right track and jointly manage maritime disputes, China can reopen consultation with the Philippines
Wang also emphasised that, should the Philippines misjudge the situation, persist in its course or collude with external forces to foment trouble, China would “defend its rights in accordance with law and respond resolutely”.
Wang’s statement conveyed two explicit messages. First, it served as a warning to the Philippines that any escalation or persistence in provocation in the South China Sea would not be tolerated. China will respond with full vigour and take all necessary countermeasures.
The second message is that Beijing will strengthen its relations with other claimant states and Asean members such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia – leaving the Philippines to fight a lonely battle.
Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia have all expressed their willingness to work with China towards the maintenance of peace and stability in the South China Sea.
It is evident that the other claimants harbour no intention of provoking China in the South China Sea. Instead, they are committed to fostering economic cooperation and diplomatic engagement with China, aiming to advance economic growth and social stability within their respective territories.
Against this backdrop, the Philippines’ aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea would be discouraged by the United States to some extent. As Manalo said during his call with Wang, he hoped to manage disputes in a way that is acceptable to both sides, to relieve tensions and prevent conflict in the South China Sea.
More recently, in an interview with Japanese media, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr pointed out that despite US assistance, the maritime dispute with China is “a purely Filipino concern” and that Manila considers it “a Philippine problem and we intend to solve that problem ourselves”.
Notably, China has not closed the door to dialogue. If the Philippines is willing to return to the right track and jointly manage maritime disputes, China can reopen consultation with the Philippines.
In response to Wang’s advice on dialogue, Manalo said he hoped to strengthen dialogue with China in good faith, give full play to the role of communication mechanisms in maritime issues between the two countries, and jointly seek solutions to problems, according to the Chinese readout. In his short official statement, Manalo described his conversation with Wang as a “frank and candid exchange”.
Both sides also agreed to soon hold a meeting of the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea.
While the phone call between the two foreign ministers was significant in breaking the ice, improved bilateral ties will depend on the outcome of the coming dialogue between the two sides.
Nian Peng is director of the Research Center for Asian Studies (RCAS), Hong Kong