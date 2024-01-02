Rising liveability doesn’t herald Hong Kong’s return to pre-Covid normal
- A recent survey suggests Hongkongers see the city as more liveable, but it’s doubtful this means a return to pre-pandemic normality
- To establish a new normal amid challenging societal and political conditions, Hong Kong leaders must address issues such as housing and cost of living
The intent of Hong Kong’s leaders to bring back the vibrancy of business in the city is not in doubt. The question is whether Hong Kong will return to the kind of normality that prevailed before the pandemic.
Many indicators – such as those on attendance, traffic, spending and others – give clues to a business rebound, but they shed little light on what people are thinking. The Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, a research arm of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has been tracking residents’ ratings on Hong Kong’s liveability every year since 2017.
Respondents are asked in a phone survey to rate how suitable Hong Kong is for living on a scale from 0 to 100, with 50 as the pass mark. As a subjective measurement of overall living conditions, nothing could say more about people’s perceptions of normality than a comparison of differences in the ratings over the years.
Alternatively, life before the protest movement seemed more desirable. The mean rating in September 2017 was 63.9, the high score reflecting a time when antagonism had not been ignited – at least on the surface – and society was relatively stable.
That was also a time of consensus. Individual liberties did not infringe upon those of others. That belief used to be widely accepted.
In September 2023, the latest liveability rating – the first rating in the post-Covid era – was 56.5 on average. Given the calamities of the past few years, a continuous improvement in the ratings in 2019 and 2020 can be seen since 2021. The liveability ratings have stopped their decline and actually climbed. This suggests a new normality based on a consensus of safety and stability has emerged.
In light of all the efforts made in the past few months to return to a normal life and business, the barely changed rating indicates that much more than promotional campaigns needs to be done.
The city government should remain attentive to housing conditions, the cost of living, the education system and the liberties people enjoyed before the pandemic. It will be difficult to see an uptick in the liveability rating until these issues are substantially addressed. Only then can we say a new normality has been reached.
Hua Guo is a research associate at the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, Chinese University of Hong Kong
Victor Zheng is associate director (executive) at the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, Chinese University of Hong Kong