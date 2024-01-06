There is a reluctance nowadays to acknowledge that humans are responsible to any power beyond themselves, yet there are few signs they can shoulder the burden of self-governance effectively. Hence the sense of impotence in the face of myriad threats.

Accountable to whom, or to what? To someone or something beyond us would be the best answer to that question. Call this entity what you will – it is some higher power to which mankind is answerable, not least in stewardship of the planet and its creatures.

This is not to suggest that all our problems can solved by bowing down and asking forgiveness from a divine creator for our sins and presumption. But respect for a creator or entity greater than ourselves can unleash enormous positive energy.

This was brought home to me by an address I once heard then Czech Republic president Vaclav Havel deliver in Prague Castle when he invited us to look at the many splendid churches and cathedrals dominating the skyline of the ancient city . Many of them, he observed, had been designed or built by people who knew they could not possibly expect to live long enough to witness completion of these glorious edifices, perhaps as much as a century later.

They nevertheless dedicated their lives to the effort because they believed in something beyond themselves whose value would persist after them. Havel might have said the same of great works of literature, art and music whose creators dedicated them to a higher being.

The Comet Neowise passes above Prague Castle and St Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, on July 13, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE

To read the many, mainly negative prognostications over the New Year’s holiday, destructive rather than constructive impulses will dominate 2024 and beyond. We will be submerged by conflict rather than rise above it, and we will neither seek nor see any kindly light to lead us out of the encircling gloom

US-China tensions, we are likewise informed, are unlikely to ease any time soon, let alone be dispelled by any act of true statesmanship and compromise on either side. Erosion of international cooperation will continue as the world fractures into competing hemispheres or zones.

Global warming will continue its seemingly inexorable progress as “pragmatism” triumphs over remedial actions , with only phasing down or a long drawn-out phasing out of fossil fuels to look forward to and failure to agree on who bears ultimate responsibility for remedying climate change.

04:44 Cop28 climate summit closes with agreement to ‘transition’ from fossil fuels Cop28 climate summit closes with agreement to ‘transition’ from fossil fuels

Nowhere perhaps is this awful and dismal acceptance of supposed inevitability more apparent than in descriptions of what the advent of artificial intelligence could inflict on mankind . It is as if we have been ensnared by Earth-invading aliens and are awaiting their orders for our subjugation.

What lies behind this sense of powerlessness, especially at a time when mankind prides itself on the wonders of its technological advances and scientific achievements? We can be proud of some of these, but overweening pride comes before a great fall.

We might be headed for such a fall, not because we have presumed to use our logic and reason to challenge the idea of a divine order of things but because we have used those faculties to drive out and ridicule belief or faith in positive forces beyond our comprehension. We mistake defeatism for humility.

02:35 'Real science just beginning’: Nasa space capsule collects largest-ever asteroid soil sample 'Real science just beginning’: Nasa space capsule collects largest-ever asteroid soil sample

Nature abhors a vacuum. We have allowed the space created by the expulsion of belief in higher things to be filled with negativity, or perhaps evil.

Whether we call it belief in God or a guiding external force or simply superstition, inculcating faith or the conviction that we are accountable to someone or something greater than ourselves can both defeat nihilism and provoke great creative actions.

This is necessary in the realm of politics as well as in other areas of public life, despite the fact that politicians are nominally accountable to voters and taxpayers. This does not of itself guarantee good governance, however: corruption and malfeasance still thrive, laws notwithstanding.

Where laws and regulations do not apply directly, we rely upon the exercise of fiduciary duty by practitioners to protect our interests. Yet such constraints are mortal and permeable. They appeal to a sense of duty and not to ideals or belief in something above and beyond ourselves.

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? – or “who will guard the guards themselves?” – the Roman poet Juvenal once asked.

Who indeed? If leaders do not have faith in a higher “something”, they can only fall back upon their own mortal, fallible selves. The state of the world does not suggest this is a sustainable paradigm.

We need a little less pride and much more humility in the face of creation. We need to ask for help to guide and inspire us in the pursuit of a better future. This is not just sermonising, sanctimoniousness or superstition. It is a cry for help.

Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs