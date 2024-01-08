The biggest problem could be that the government wasn’t really that optimistic. Officials said the fireworks would bring in many visitors , but maybe they didn’t actually believe that. How else could they have been caught by surprise by stranded travellers?

The government has made a habit of saying one thing and doing another, sending mixed messages through conflicting policies.

03:30 World rings in 2024 with spectacular New Year’s fireworks and light shows World rings in 2024 with spectacular New Year’s fireworks and light shows

One example is official confidence in attracting talent and their families yet continuing to shut schools and slash classes , only to reverse course after the increase in enrolments from, well, the influx of families who heeded the call. This bad habit is detrimental to the government’s credibility. When our leaders don’t mean what they say, they inspire little confidence.

Among the excuses officials came up with for the latest fiasco was that the number of travellers heading for the border after the fireworks had exceeded expectations. That’s no excuse. The tourism sector has been sounding the alarm over the trend of same-day mainland tourists for some time. Hong Kong’s struggle to convince mainland visitors to spend the night here isn’t news.

And neither is tourists having to wait hours for coaches to arrive and take them to their destination. The same happened after concerts in Central last November. The traffic conditions were definitely foreseeable.

It seems clear that foresight is not this government’s forte, and that should be a worry for everyone, especially those in Zhongnanhai. The government’s lack of preparedness and inability to foresee something as simple as what went on in the first hours of 2024 should raise red flags.

There is much at stake for Hong Kong. We need foresight to steer us out of our challenges. When the government says we should invest in mega projects , including the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands, we need assurances that officials can actually see what’s in store.

Some of the praise Xi heaped on the Hong Kong government during Lee’s visit included how it “dares to shoulder responsibilities” and “accomplishes tasks with excellence”. Meanwhile, the government seems to struggle with everyday tasks. New Year’s Eve is an outsize display of that.

Officials talk about the city’s role as a superconnector, Shenzhen-Hong Kong integration and being an integral part of the Greater Bay Area. Yet somehow, a one-hour trip turned into an overnight stay, on the floor of a railway station, for some.

New Year’s Eve fireworks light up Victoria Harbour. Photo: Elson Li

Officials have vowed to do better. Whenever we see the chief secretary stepping up and heading a coordination task force, we know the government identifies the problem at hand to be a cross-bureau issue. It could be that. It might explain why tasks aren’t executed.

But if we are to really enhance the city’s administration, there must be reform on the most basic level. Something as simple as opening borders is an administrative issue. Whether we need to cut red tape or fix whatever process is hindering the coordination between bureaus and departments, that’s what the government needs to focus on.

Hong Kong has the central government’s unwavering support. But our future depends on how our leaders execute these plans, without unnecessary administrative hiccups.

Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA