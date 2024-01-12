World seeks a very different sort of US leadership from what’s on offer
- America’s use of proxy conflicts to maintain its dominance betrays its core values and the trust of allies
- The global community seeks an America willing to collaborate as an equal partner to help shape a more stable international order
In 2021, Biden finally withdrew US troops from Afghanistan, marking the end of a two-decade-long, futile attempt to instate democracy. Then, in 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. For Washington, if democracy cannot be transplanted through force, it must nevertheless be defended – and containing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression is an imperative.
Washington, Beijing and Moscow are acutely aware that direct conflict among each other would result in catastrophic consequences. Thus, three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the world finds itself in another nuclear detente.
As with Russia, America is unlikely to risk a direct confrontation with China. In the event of open hostilities, Taiwanese and Filipinos may find themselves left to navigate the crisis on their own. America’s use of proxy conflicts to contain its adversaries represents a reckless and perilous strategy, laden with the potential for disastrous repercussions.
During the Cold War, president Ronald Reagan depicted the US-Soviet Union confrontation as a battle between good and evil. Biden is adopting a similar moral posture with today’s great power rivalry, framing it as a contest between democracy and authoritarianism.
But global sentiment no longer resonates with the US assertion of moral superiority. The American use of proxy conflicts to maintain its world dominance betrays both its core values and trust among allies. Washington’s failure or reluctance to halt Israel’s ruthless demolition of Gaza has laid bare a glaring hypocrisy in its foreign policy.
Undoubtedly, the prospect of Trump’s return to the White House poses an existential threat to America’s besieged democracy and could exacerbate the fragility of the global order. That said, an America under Biden that falls short of its professed ideals also presents risks and dangers to the world.
The fate of US democracy hangs in the balance with the presidential election. For the world, however, neither a Biden nor Trump presidency would ease the great power rivalry.
What the global community earnestly seeks is an American leadership committed to its founding principles, substantiating its lofty declarations with action. Equally vital is an America willing to collaborate with other nations as an equal partner, contributing to the establishment of a more stable international order.
Peter T.C. Chang is a research associate at the Institute of China Studies, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia