As Israel-Gaza war drags on, China could rise as a peacemaker
- With the world losing faith in the ability of other major players to come up with a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, China can play a more constructive role in facilitating a peaceful outcome
- China’s lack of historical baggage in the region, and its economic clout, give it an advantage as a mediator
Given Israel’s expressed commitment to continuing its fight against Hamas, the international community has increased efforts to come together and find a workable solution that will stop the fighting.
China condemns all violence and attacks against civilians, believing that attacking civilians is wrong regardless of which side does it. Israel’s response should be more reasonable, measured and restrained.
At the Doha Forum, which took place in Qatar last month, the Centre for China and Globalisation and the Middle East Institute co-hosted a session titled “A Multilateral Dialogue on Regional Security and Diplomacy”. It brought together influential perspectives from within and outside the region which considered broad issues such as the prospects for diplomacy and conflict resolution, non-proliferation, infrastructure development and economic development.
In the long term, seeking a two-state solution continues to be the best approach. Given the status quo as well as the region’s history of conflict since 1947, the biggest question is how to facilitate and establish a workable solution. This solution should be in the form of the establishment of a Palestinian state that allows Israel and Arab countries to live in harmony.
Reciprocity is the golden rule of international relations. China should exert its political and economic influence in the Middle East. China is the Arab world’s largest trading partner; it is Israel’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching a record US$24.5 billion in 2022.
China has no history of aggression, colonisation or expansion in the Middle East and has the full trust of these countries as their largest economic partner. As a conflict mediator, China is committed to peace predicated on safeguarding the United Nations system.
Given their unpleasant histories with Europe and the US, it was clear neither of those powers could fill the role of a trustworthy peace broker, but the Saudis and Iranians still wished to seek an agreement and found an alternative in China. Beijing’s economic and political clout enabled it to bring both countries to the negotiating table, eventually reaching a viable agreement.
It is also clear that China can and should play a more active role in world affairs that encourages economic globalisation rather than fragmentation and conflict.
China should continue to embrace globalisation and engage with the world. No one wins in war, which is why Beijing promotes goodwill, peace and prosperity.
Wang Huiyao is the founder of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based non-governmental think tank