Genocide? Israel is fighting a just war against a terrorist organisation
- Israel is being accused of genocide when it is fighting to protect its borders and civilians from terrorists bent on ethnic cleansing. The atrocities of October 7 cannot be allowed to happen again
Over the past few weeks, I have been speaking with different groups and sharing Israel’s perspective of the current situation in Israel and Gaza. Finding a historical starting point always makes me think.
Before looking at the facts, it’s important to remember that Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, and it was Hamas’ constant weapon-smuggling and hostilities that caused Israel to impose some restrictions on the goods entering the strip.
Since October 7, Hamas has launched over 14,000 rockets at the state of Israel and continues to do so. The indiscriminate bombardment also affects Gazan residents who are also victims of these missiles that often misfire.
On October 7, Hamas terrorists infiltrated dozens of communities in Israel. These terrorists moved from house to house, systematically murdering innocent men, women and children. If they had the means, they would not have stopped. They would have continued to repeat these atrocities in as many communities in Israel as possible, which would have resulted in genocide.
It is no coincidence that this systematic approach to terror coincides with Hamas’ radical jihadist charter from 1988 that calls for the annihilation of the state of Israel. Hamas’ intention on October 7 was to perpetrate ethnic cleansing to the greatest extent possible. This was, is and will remain Hamas’ aim.
South Africa, acting as Hamas’ de facto legal arm, has incorrectly used the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s efforts to eradicate Hamas, ignoring the mortal threat Hamas poses to Israeli citizens and the atrocities of October 7 that led to this war. It distorts facts and emboldens Hamas to recommit its crimes as its leaders have promised to do.
Every country has the right to defend itself and its citizens from hostile attacks and Israel is no exception. The war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas is an involuntary war imposed by Hamas.
Under these difficult conditions, Israel is doing its utmost to mitigate civilian loss of life in accordance with the rules of war, while permitting the entrance of humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip. The scope of incoming aid (more than 9,000 trucks so far) is limited only by the capabilities of the UN and other aid agencies to receive and distribute the supplies in the strip. At the same time, Hamas operatives are stealing the aid so it can reach their operatives and tunnels.
Israel’s political system has a variety of ideas – it is part of the national DNA of our society – but the aims of the war, as set by the government, are clear: we are not operating in Gaza to stay there, but rather to overthrow Hamas, remove the threat posed by them to our citizens and borders, and to liberate the hostages.
We are fighting a just war to protect our borders and civilians from a terrorist organisation that does not value human life – whether Israeli, uninvolved Palestinians or otherwise. The state of Israel will never permit October 7 to happen again. At the same time, we extend our hand in peace to any country that desires open and sincere dialogue with us.
Amir Lati is the consul general of Israel in Hong Kong