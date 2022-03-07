People wear masks due to thick haze caused by forest fires in Indonesia’s Aceh province on September 23, 2019. Photo: AFP
Alex Helan
Opinion

Eye on Asia by Alex Helan

How increased threat of forest fires and climate change in Southeast Asia is further endangering public health

  • As pulp and paper milll companies in Indonesia look to ramp up production, a coming period of hot, dry weather is set to increase the risk of forest fires that cloak the region in a toxic haze
  • This would dramatically worsen the health effects of respiratory diseases like Covid-19

Updated: 9:15am, 7 Mar, 2022

