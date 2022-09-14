Pupils gather outside a school in Hyderabad in India’s Telangana state on February 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
Pupils gather outside a school in Hyderabad in India’s Telangana state on February 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

How India and China can take their human capital to the next level

  • Education may be holding India back from emulating China’s economic trajectory, with India producing far fewer skilled workers than China
  • Yet while India can learn from China’s success in education, China still has strides to make in critical thinking and allowing a diversity of ideas

Winston Mok
Winston Mok

Updated: 1:03am, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pupils gather outside a school in Hyderabad in India’s Telangana state on February 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
Pupils gather outside a school in Hyderabad in India’s Telangana state on February 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE