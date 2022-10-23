Indonesian rupiah are exchanged at a vegetable stall in Jakarta on August 18, 2020. The rupiah was among the currencies worst hit in 1997. Asian currency depreciation this time is more the result of a strong dollar, not a symptom of weak economic fundamentals. Photo: Bloomberg
Rob Subbaraman
Opinion

Eye on Asia by Rob Subbaraman and Si Ying Toh

Having learned from the 1997 crisis, Asia’s currency defence is likely to be prudent and eclectic

  • Asian economies are in a much better state today, more able and willing to tolerate currency depreciation, which can act as a shock absorber
  • To slow it down, Asia could use an array of instruments, from interest rate increases and opportunistic currency interventions to piecemeal capital-flow management

Updated: 4:30pm, 23 Oct, 2022

