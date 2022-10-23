Indonesian rupiah are exchanged at a vegetable stall in Jakarta on August 18, 2020. The rupiah was among the currencies worst hit in 1997. Asian currency depreciation this time is more the result of a strong dollar, not a symptom of weak economic fundamentals. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian rupiah are exchanged at a vegetable stall in Jakarta on August 18, 2020. The rupiah was among the currencies worst hit in 1997. Asian currency depreciation this time is more the result of a strong dollar, not a symptom of weak economic fundamentals. Photo: Bloomberg