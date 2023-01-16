Hong Kong’s skyline seen from Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on January 10. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s skyline seen from Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on January 10. Photo: May Tse
Nicholas Spiro
China’s reopening comes with rewards and risks for Asia’s property markets

  • Hopes for a rebound in Asia’s real estate sector are high, especially in Hong Kong where both home prices and retail rents are expected to rise
  • Yet the possibility that a recovery in demand could drive up inflation means the region is an uncertain bet

Updated: 1:30pm, 16 Jan, 2023

