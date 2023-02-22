People stroll along the Bund, in Shanghai, China, on January 27. In recent decades, China’s ability to coordinate large-scale economic activity has steadily increased. Photo: EPA-EFE
Edward Tse
Chinese modernisation may baffle the West, but it works

  • The ability to experiment, learn and adapt, and to embrace seemingly opposing concepts simultaneously, lies behind China’s rapid economic transformation
  • Xi Jinping’s resolve to achieve both higher-efficiency growth and common prosperity, and to balance manufacturing prowess with sustainable development, should be seen in this light

