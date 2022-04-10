John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza, Wan Chai, on April 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza, Wan Chai, on April 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Chief executive election 2022: as John’s Lee’s rise shows, there’s never a dull moment in Hong Kong politics

  • The former policeman only came to prominence in 2019 and right up to his appointment as chief secretary last year, was not considered in the running to be chief executive
  • His rise also raises a host of new questions, on the future of administrative officers as the elite of government, for one

Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 1:30pm, 10 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza, Wan Chai, on April 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza, Wan Chai, on April 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE