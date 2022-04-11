Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor told us earlier this month, rather cryptically it seemed at the time, that she expected matters to “become clearer” in time with regard to who would put themselves forward to run in the chief executive election. In fact, that was a very accurate description of what has transpired in Hong Kong’s political scene over the past few days. Everything is falling into place so quickly and seamlessly that it seems like we are watching a film on fast-forward. Last Monday, Lam announced her decision not to seek a second term. Then “sources” revealed that Lam’s No 2, John Lee Ka-chiu, would be running as the sole candidate , and would be tendering his resignation. Next, Election Committee members, tasked with being the gatekeepers and picking the most patriotic candidate of all, were called to the liaison office to be told essentially that only one candidate would be blessed by Beijing. And then, as if by magic, a campaign team began to take shape for Lee. Political veterans, property tycoons and prominent business leaders have issued more than just statements of support, too. Lee even appears to have got Tam Yiu-chung , Hong Kong’s sole representative on the National People’s Congress, to head his election campaign office. Sino Group vice-chairman and real estate developer Daryl Ng Win-kong, former Legislative Council secretary general Pauline Ng Man-wah and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference delegate Eliza Chan Ching-har have joined the campaign as his election expense agents – all three had top roles in Lam’s election campaign in 2017. When you’re the only candidate backed by Beijing, doors open, office space becomes instantly available and things happen at breakneck speed. Lam’s decision to not seek re-election is a wise one. After all that she and the city have been through, it is a good time to give her, and Hong Kong, a rest. But before that happens, we need Lam to focus on reopening Hong Kong, as we hopefully approach the beginning of the end of the fifth Covid-19 wave. Lam’s strengths lie in her execution of duties. For most of her 42-year career in government, she has been able to put those strengths to good use. Of late, taking charge of the daily Covid-19 press briefings has made the messaging clearer. Lam has always been a hands-on leader: she is said to pride herself on penning her own policy addresses. With that sort of attention to detail, the job of cross-bureau and cross-border collaboration – without the pressures to please, and run an election campaign at the same time – falls squarely on Lam’s shoulders. She is the best person to take on the task of returning as much normality as possible to people’s daily lives. As we’ve seen from the experiences of other cities and regions, reopening is far trickier and more complex than shutting a place down. Lam can still leave us with a legacy she can be proud of. Lam cited family reasons for her decision to not seek re-election; she is not the first to do so – her predecessor, Leung Chun-ying, decided against running for the sake of his family, too. But what is interesting is how political heavyweight Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, a former president of the Legislative Council and a member of the NPC Standing Committee, responded to the news with “empathy” – that, as a woman with children herself, she fully understood and supported Lam’s decision. But there’s a concerning aspect to that message, and what it insinuates about mothers in leadership positions. Women and mothers face barriers in the workplace and many people have been working hard for decades to tear them down. Yet, we still struggle with gender bias , wage gaps and the motherhood penalty. To imply that the role of chief executive is harder for women with children is insulting. Hong Kong’s Covid crisis: don’t only blame Carrie Lam Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew said that being Hong Kong’s chief executive was a thankless job . There’s no doubt that John Lee’s campaign will go on as planned, even amid the Covid-19 crisis. The sense of certainty that has been afforded to this is truly a rarity. It may be too early to say, but Lee could be the first chief executive to serve two complete terms. The political overhaul as part of the new and improved electoral system must surely bring an end to the “one-term wonder” that has crippled the work of the city’s top administrator. Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA