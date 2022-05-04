A man passes a campaign poster for chief executive candidate John Lee in North Point on April 29. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A man passes a campaign poster for chief executive candidate John Lee in North Point on April 29. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Christine Loh
Opinion

Opinion

Christine Loh

How Hong Kong’s chief executive hopeful John Lee can live up to his ‘result-oriented’ promise

  • The Northern Metropolis should not only be a showcase of addressing housing needs and deploying innovation and technology, it can also developed sustainably
  • Lee’s team must weave social advancement into infrastructure development so that urban design prioritises human well-being

Christine Loh
Christine Loh

Updated: 9:15am, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man passes a campaign poster for chief executive candidate John Lee in North Point on April 29. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A man passes a campaign poster for chief executive candidate John Lee in North Point on April 29. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE