Office workers are seen through a window as they cross a road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Office workers are seen through a window as they cross a road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Ricky Chu Man-kin
Opinion

Opinion

Ricky Chu Man-kin

Hong Kong bosses must do much more to tackle sexual harassment at work

  • At the heart of the problem is that sexual harassment often occurs in the context of a power imbalance, which can deter victims from speaking up
  • Employers must have a clear anti-harassment policy and complaint-handling procedures, and give periodic awareness training

Ricky Chu Man-kin
Ricky Chu Man-kin

Updated: 1:15pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Office workers are seen through a window as they cross a road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Office workers are seen through a window as they cross a road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE