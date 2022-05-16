There was a time when the disruptions brought about by Covid-19 didn’t have a sense of permanence to them. The masks would soon come off. School closures weren’t a big deal – everyone would fall behind together. The “new normal” had an uplifting ring to it. At that time, we had faith in our health system, in the community and in ourselves. Covid-19 was called the “novel coronavirus” then – and the chance to pause was a nice novelty. We realised we didn’t need a lot of stuff, except toilet paper . Workaholic urbanites took to the city’s hiking trails and reconnected with nature. More of us started reading. Albert Camus’ The Plague flew off the shelves. It took a disruption of this magnitude for many of us to prioritise things that really matter and learn what not to take for granted. Covid-19, in the beginning, was a sobering moment. We held out for the day that “normal” would return. Fast-forward to the present: we are on the cusp of the new normal. Coming out of the fifth and worst wave yet, we are opening up. Most, if not all, children are back in their classrooms. DSE exams are wrapping up today – that’s an achievement in itself. Pools and beaches are open . We get to go mask-free while exercising outdoors. We get to dine out in the evenings, maybe see some live performances and have live interactions with other human beings. We are allowing travellers back into our city. But the real advent of the “new normal” feels a little underwhelming, because life is harsh. Sticking foreign objects up our noses every day isn’t normal. Kids are great because they give it to you straight. To prep my own three-year-old for this new normal routine, I had a whole lesson plan ready (all those months of home-schooling were not for nothing!), complete with clear and fun exercises in counting, naming shapes and colours. Needless to say, he didn’t buy it. And secretly, I felt good I failed. To have to play a “game” that sounds like a rodent (doing a rapid antigen test, or RAT) every morning, to earn the right to attend school and act nonchalant about it, is nowhere near being normal. Outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, having had the burden of a second term lifted from her, has been focused on giving back the city some normality. And, by and large, her hard work has paid off. But recovery is going to be slow. We are coming out of the pandemic having been confronted with harsh realities: our health system didn’t stand a chance – it was crippled within days. We were never truly ready – we just self-isolated as much as we could from a highly contagious and communicable disease, at tremendous cost. We lost more than 9,000 lives and the body count continues. Lam’s election campaign slogan was “We Connect”. Granted, not all of it was her doing, but never in this city’s recent history have we been so disconnected. Our challenge, now, is to come out of the isolation mindset. Hong Kong has to rescue its standing as an international city. Easing of Covid-19 rules in Hong Kong does not mean free-for-all Cathay Pacific chairman Patrick Healy told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting last week that Hong Kong is lagging behind as other aviation hubs begin to increase capacity and stage a recovery. There is a long way to go, and a lot of catching up to do – not just in aviation. So, talk of boundless opportunities – in the Greater Bay Area, for instance – is just talk. We have been isolated and ostracised from the world, including the motherland. Chief executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu isn’t wrong: Hong Kong really is just “we” and “us” now. He has his work cut out to open and reconnect to the “they” and “them” outside our 1,100 square km plot of space. Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA