Outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves the Legislative Council following a Q&A session on January 12. Photo: Bloomberg
Outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves the Legislative Council following a Q&A session on January 12. Photo: Bloomberg
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Protests and pandemic will be Carrie Lam’s legacy, but she deserves to be remembered for much more

  • While the focus as Lam concludes her term will no doubt be on her toughest moments, they shouldn’t define her leadership
  • Lam has been a champion of art, innovation and heritage conservation, and has taken on seemingly intractable issues like housing and waste management

Bernard Chan
Bernard Chan

Updated: 6:45am, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves the Legislative Council following a Q&A session on January 12. Photo: Bloomberg
Outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves the Legislative Council following a Q&A session on January 12. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE