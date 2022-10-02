A crushed block of drinks cartons awaits recycling at the Mil Mil pulp plant at the Yuen Long Innopark on September 27. Hong Kong’s only drink carton recycler is set to cease operating when its lease expires. However, digital solutions can accelerate Hong Kong’s journey towards net zero. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A crushed block of drinks cartons awaits recycling at the Mil Mil pulp plant at the Yuen Long Innopark on September 27. Hong Kong’s only drink carton recycler is set to cease operating when its lease expires. However, digital solutions can accelerate Hong Kong’s journey towards net zero. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Saranjit Singh
Opinion

Opinion

Saranjit Singh

How digital tech can revolutionise Hong Kong’s industries in climate fight

  • Research shows that AI, machine learning and automation can accelerate decarbonisation and cut emissions by up to 20 per cent by 2050
  • Scaled up across industries, digital solutions could be most effective at reducing emissions in the three highest-emitting sectors – energy, materials and transport

Saranjit Singh
Saranjit Singh

Updated: 2:30pm, 2 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A crushed block of drinks cartons awaits recycling at the Mil Mil pulp plant at the Yuen Long Innopark on September 27. Hong Kong’s only drink carton recycler is set to cease operating when its lease expires. However, digital solutions can accelerate Hong Kong’s journey towards net zero. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A crushed block of drinks cartons awaits recycling at the Mil Mil pulp plant at the Yuen Long Innopark on September 27. Hong Kong’s only drink carton recycler is set to cease operating when its lease expires. However, digital solutions can accelerate Hong Kong’s journey towards net zero. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE