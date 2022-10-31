The Lee family of four live a 150-square-foot subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. The “Strive and Rise” programme targets students living in subdivided flats, but there are doubts over how much it can do to address the underlying causes of poverty. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Lee family of four live a 150-square-foot subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. The “Strive and Rise” programme targets students living in subdivided flats, but there are doubts over how much it can do to address the underlying causes of poverty. Photo: Dickson Lee
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Struggling Hongkongers need more than flashy ‘Strive and Rise’ scheme to escape poverty

  • The high-profile scheme unveiled by the government will do little to inspire hope among the needy and spur the fight against intergenerational poverty
  • Instead, there must be real political will and leadership that addresses poverty’s underlying causes and the structural odds stacked against the poor

Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Updated: 6:56am, 31 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Lee family of four live a 150-square-foot subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. The “Strive and Rise” programme targets students living in subdivided flats, but there are doubts over how much it can do to address the underlying causes of poverty. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Lee family of four live a 150-square-foot subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. The “Strive and Rise” programme targets students living in subdivided flats, but there are doubts over how much it can do to address the underlying causes of poverty. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE