The Lee family of four live a 150-square-foot subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. The “Strive and Rise” programme targets students living in subdivided flats, but there are doubts over how much it can do to address the underlying causes of poverty. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Lee family of four live a 150-square-foot subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. The “Strive and Rise” programme targets students living in subdivided flats, but there are doubts over how much it can do to address the underlying causes of poverty. Photo: Dickson Lee