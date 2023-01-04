People walk through Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 28 last year. Photo: AFP
People walk through Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 28 last year. Photo: AFP
Edmond Choo Chiang Yong
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Edmond Choo Chiang Yong and Kimi Xu Jiang

As China reopens to the world, Hong Kong must lean into super-connector role

  • Hong Kong already serves as both a financing centre and base for regional headquarters for foreign firms, while its role as a link between mainland China and Asean is expanding
  • As the city eases pandemic restrictions and reopens to the world alongside the mainland, it can take these roles to the next level

Edmond Choo Chiang YongKimi Xu Jiang
Edmond Choo Chiang Yong and Kimi Xu Jiang

Updated: 6:15am, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk through Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 28 last year. Photo: AFP
People walk through Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 28 last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE