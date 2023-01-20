As the world slowly recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, China is poised to play a crucial role in restoring global economic stability. After nearly three years of stringent lockdowns and border curbs, Beijing’s pivot from its zero-Covid strategy is expected to inject much-needed vitality into the world economy in 2023. China has been out of sync with the rest of the globe during the pandemic, impacting global supply chains and adversely affecting trade and investment flows. All of this is projected to change as the country’s reopening is anticipated to stimulate economic growth, enhance corporate profits, reduce youth unemployment rates, alleviate energy shortages and lower inflation. Consequently, due to its sophisticated technological capabilities, as well as efficient manufacturing infrastructure, China is expected to become a valuable contributor to the revival of the world economy. Although there may be some initial setbacks, China’s reopening is expected to benefit Hong Kong , a major international financial centre, as well as nations around the world that primarily rely on trade with China. The economic reopening has the potential to amplify China’s already significant global influence. Some of the world’s most valuable companies are now headquartered in China; Chinese companies produce a large variety of merchandise that is in high demand worldwide. Over the past four decades, China experienced massive economic expansion. Now the world’s second-largest economy, it is expected to surpass the United States as the world’s largest by 2030. President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative , which seeks to promote international trade through infrastructure projects, has facilitated this growth. The initiative has resulted in increased investment in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America , as well as the establishment of new markets for Chinese products. Even in Iraq, where the US has long had a presence, Chinese investments are gaining traction. Chinese companies are expected to assume a more significant role in the US$80 billion project to rebuild Iraq after Islamic State’s defeat. For example, Chinese firms were recently granted a contract to construct 1,000 schools in the country. Clearly, the belt and road has the potential to boost the economies of mainland China and Hong Kong, while also providing much-needed financial assistance to developing nations. By increasing access to healthcare and education, it has undoubtedly contributed to the reduction of inequality and poverty, and social and cultural change. Furthermore, China has emerged as a major global political player. Xi has attempted to strengthen relations with other countries through diplomatic initiatives such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation , a political, economic and security platform comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India. Xi, who was recently elected to a third five-year term as general secretary of the Communist Party, has been a primary driving force behind the nation’s expanding influence. China has become more assertive on the international stage and he is now regarded as a significant leader in global affairs. In addition to pursuing diplomatic and economic endeavours, Xi aspires to use initiatives like the belt and road to promote Chinese culture abroad. Xi continues to influence modern politics, the economy and culture in ways that will reverberate for years by spearheading initiatives that benefit both China and other nations. As China continues on its trajectory towards becoming a global superpower, Xi will wield significant influence. Hong Kong celebrated the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty last year. The city has made enormous strides in both social and economic development while Beijing’s support has fuelled technological advancement and created new jobs. Hong Kong has also developed into a significant maritime hub and a popular travel destination thanks to such investments. The city is expected to benefit from the upswing in economic activity and an influx of foreign investment with the reopening of China’s borders and resumption of international travel. The implementation of initiatives such as the Greater Bay Area plan, which intends to strengthen connectivity between Hong Kong and other Chinese cities in the Pearl River Delta, as well as greater investment in Hong Kong businesses and infrastructure, is projected to further integrate the two economies. Hong Kong is at its best when it is open to the world Aside from the economic advantages, fostering cultural exchanges between mainland China and Hong Kong has attracted considerable attention under policies like “one country, two systems,” which aims to maintain Hong Kong’s autonomy while acknowledging its position within China. These initiatives demonstrate Xi’s dedication to enhancing relations between Hong Kong and the mainland and his commitment to fostering a sense of unity among people on both sides of the border. In 2023, we can anticipate continued efforts to enhance relations between the mainland and Hong Kong. This could lead to increased investment, improved business confidence among locals, greater choice for Hongkongers residing in mainland China, and other benefits. It is envisaged that, over time, Hong Kong’s living standards and prospects will improve significantly. China’s decision to reopen its borders and resume global travel after nearly three years of border closures and restrictions has the potential to benefit numerous economies around the world. Hong Kong stands to benefit greatly from increased investment, improved business confidence and an injection of foreign capital. As China advances toward global superpower status, these initiatives will become increasingly important in shaping the country’s future. Adrian Ho is a Legislative Council Election Committee constituency member, the founder of Save HK Facebook Group and a member of the Central Committee of the New People’s Party