Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Cheng Jing
Opinion

Opinion

Cheng Jing and Leon Zhang

No legal basis for US to impose its hegemony on Russia and China over Ukraine

  • Beijing is too strong to be bullied into siding with the US against Russia and will trade with whoever it wishes to, in accordance with international law
  • Just as the US and Nato can decide to provide military assistance to Ukraine, so any other sovereign state can do the same for Russia if it chooses to

Cheng JingLeon Zhang
Cheng Jing and Leon Zhang

Updated: 9:15am, 25 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE