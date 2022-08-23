The US Federal Reserve building in Washington. Photo: AFP
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Is the Federal Reserve backing off from interest-rate overkill?

  • The Fed says it is still serious about curbing inflation, but with the United States in a technical recession, the central bank must tread carefully
  • Politics may also be an unofficial factor; the Fed wouldn’t want to be blamed for a deeper recession that could influence the midterm elections in November

David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 1:41am, 23 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington. Photo: AFP
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE