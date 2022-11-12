Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhou Xiaoming
Opinion

Disregard for WTO shows US is a destructive force for the rules-based global economic order

  • Washington says it wants WTO reform but, in reality, it simply does not want to be beholden to a rules-based order it helped create
  • By blocking key WTO functions over its grievances with China, the US has turned a platform designed for cooperation into a cockpit for power contests

Updated: 3:00am, 12 Nov, 2022

