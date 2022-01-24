A photo posted by China Huaneng Group shows a view of the Shidaowan Nuclear Power Station in Shandong province. Photo: Weibo
A photo posted by China Huaneng Group shows a view of the Shidaowan Nuclear Power Station in Shandong province. Photo: Weibo
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

In our energy-hungry world, nuclear power is making a comeback – with safer and cheaper technology

  • Debate has been revived even in Japan, which suffered the catastrophic failure of the Fukushima plant
  • However, small modular reactors are now being favoured as they are said to be safer than conventional nuclear fission reactors, cheaper and easier to operate

Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 3:30am, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo posted by China Huaneng Group shows a view of the Shidaowan Nuclear Power Station in Shandong province. Photo: Weibo
A photo posted by China Huaneng Group shows a view of the Shidaowan Nuclear Power Station in Shandong province. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE