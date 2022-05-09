European Union has a duty to uphold and defend democracy worldwide

Many people in Europe come together on May 9 each year to celebrate peace and unity in the European Union. The date marks the anniversary of the historic 1950 Schuman Declaration, when French foreign minister Robert Schuman set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe. Europe Day is an occasion to reflect on and celebrate democracy as a universal value and one of the founding values of the EU. For generations, the European Union has been a work in progress, growing from an economic community to a political union. After the devastation of World War II, there was an urgent need for peace and reconciliation, and Europe had to find its place in a world split by the Cold War. Together, European nations have been successful in securing peace and prosperity. Today, Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine makes it very clear this cannot be taken for granted. Such aggression is not only a grave violation of international law , but a violation of the basic principles of human coexistence. It is costing many lives , with unknown consequences ahead of us. The EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people in this unparalleled crisis and will continue to provide political, financial and humanitarian assistance. The EU has a strong and long-standing commitment to democracy. It can build on the diverse experiences and history of its own members to defend and support democracy at home and abroad. Of course, each of our democracies is unique. They are shaped by our people and our history, by our own cultures and constitutions. But, ultimately, democracy in all its forms comes down to the same thing. It gives people a voice and the ability to change things. It helps promote inclusive and sustainable growth, improves social outcomes, and fosters prosperity. Peace, stability, and security are also strongly and positively related to democracy. In democracies, citizens have the right to express dissenting views, to speak out and to change their minds, and to be themselves. Elected officials are accountable to all, and power is given and taken away by citizens while framed by checks and balances. Democracies put people first – they aim to deliver on the expectations of society in a way that is not at the expense of others. Of course, democracy is not perfect by design or in reality. But the nature of its imperfections is what makes it stand out from autocracy: it allows space for debate and criticism, and for new ideas to improve the way it works. Democracy also has the power to give people hope that positive change is possible. In Europe, it was only in 1974 that the so-called third wave of democracy started in Portugal and reached Spain. After the fall of the Soviet Union, we saw remarkable progress which brought many countries into the EU. But this momentum works both ways. Democracy can be fragile and autocracies can rise just as rapidly. According to Freedom House, almost 75 per cent of the world’s population lives in a country where democracy deteriorated last year. Democratic progress is under threat around the world. We know also that autocratic rule can evolve from within a democracy. It can take over by abusing institutions and democratic openness to gradually shut down opposition, attack freedoms, and impose an autocratic vision of society. Just as worryingly, we have seen the rise of illiberal autocracies, branding themselves as democracies while doing away with checks and balances, and silencing dissenting opinions. We cannot allow the progress we have made to be undone, at the very moment it is most needed. We know that the opponents of democracy today are using new tools and technologies to interfere, suppress independent and critical voices, and intentionally manipulate public discourse and opinion, including through disinformation . They seek to muddy the waters so that truth and facts become impossible to distinguish from lies and falsehoods. This erodes public trust. This risk is particularly acute in the digital age, when it takes little effort to reach a large audience. Information manipulation and interference can be used as a weapon. Disinformation is not a party political issue; it is a societal one. Freedom of information and freedom of the press are of utmost importance in this context. Battle for democracy: India, Hong Kong and Biden’s China bogeyman The EU has put forward measures to help protect people from illegal content online, from hidden political advertisements and from disinformation. We want to work with our partners to ensure that digital technologies are driven by the values which our societies share. The EU is determined to address these challenges and at the same time protect the rule of law in every corner of our union. But this is only one part of the job. We need the voices of the youth. With 2022 hailed as the European Year of Youth, the EU will open new spaces to discuss policies with young people. It will engage more with young people and listen to what they have to say. Our democracy needs this engagement. The European Union has the common will to reinforce democracy as the fairest way to deliver the greatest benefit to people around the world and to create societies that are equal and allow opportunities for all. Democracy must always be cared for and always be worked on, and should never be taken for granted. Thomas Gnocchi is head of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau