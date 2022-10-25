Motorcyclists make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi on September 12. In climate-hit Pakistan, for example, the AIIB is part of a project to link up the megacity through a network of hybrid buses, partly run on biogas, to make commuting faster and safer. Photo: AFP
Ludger Schuknecht
Opinion

The View by Ludger Schuknecht

Amid economic uncertainty, multilateral development banks can lead with sustainable investments

  • Multilateral development banks are uniquely placed to mobilise public and private money to tackle the economic factors stunting growth and sustainable development
  • They can help drive capital towards projects that address the economic impact of climate change or lack of digital infrastructure across emerging economies

Updated: 10:44pm, 25 Oct, 2022

