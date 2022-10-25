Motorcyclists make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi on September 12. In climate-hit Pakistan, for example, the AIIB is part of a project to link up the megacity through a network of hybrid buses, partly run on biogas, to make commuting faster and safer. Photo: AFP
Motorcyclists make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi on September 12. In climate-hit Pakistan, for example, the AIIB is part of a project to link up the megacity through a network of hybrid buses, partly run on biogas, to make commuting faster and safer. Photo: AFP