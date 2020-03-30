Medical workers at an NHS drive through coronavirus testing facility at Chessington World of Adventures, London. Photo: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Coronavirus latest: Britain warned virus measures could last ‘months’; New York City death toll climbs
- The UK’s deputy chief medical officer says measures to contain the virus would be reviewed every three weeks, lasting up to six months
- New York City’s toll of coronavirus deaths rose by 161 within just under 24 hours; France records 292 new deaths
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
