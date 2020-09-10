Japan is one of the most popular destinations for Hongkongers. Photo: EPA
Travel bubbles for Hong Kong: will overtures to 11 countries get the city anywhere amid Covid-19 pandemic?
- To make it possible, coronavirus tests before departure and upon arrival might be necessary for travellers, commerce chief Edward Yau says
- Where do the 11 countries, including popular destinations Japan and Thailand, stand on reopening their own borders?
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Japan is one of the most popular destinations for Hongkongers. Photo: EPA