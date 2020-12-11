Richland Gardens residents are being tested for the coronavirus after several on the estate were confirmed as infected. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong fourth wave: health expert warns against Richland Gardens lockdown, as city faces more than 80 new Covid-19 cases
- Richland Gardens buildings present ‘inherent risk that cannot be eliminated’, Leung Chi-chiu warns
- If Friday forecast holds, numbers would mark drop in week so far dominated by triple-digit rises
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Richland Gardens residents are being tested for the coronavirus after several on the estate were confirmed as infected. Photo: Sam Tsang