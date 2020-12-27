Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport on December 22, after a ban was imposed on all passenger flights from Britain. Photo: Nora Tam
Single-day arrivals at Hong Kong airport hit record low, as city expects 70 new Covid-19 cases
- Just 194 travellers entered the city through the airport on Saturday, down from the previous low of 228 in April
- Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, meanwhile, has said authorities ‘can handle’ the new hospital outbreak, and steps are being taken to protect medical workers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
