A medical expert has suggested a ban on UK flights to Hong Kong may be necessary to avoid overloading essential city services. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong should consider banning UK flights over Omicron threat to quarantine and health systems, medical expert says
- Dr Leung Chi-chiu says Hongkongers in Britain should be ‘mentally prepared’ for possible ban on entering the city to avoid local services being overwhelmed
- UK ministers admit the country is facing a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron variant infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
