Penny’s Bay staff, clad in protective gear, make their daily Covid-19 testing rounds. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Penny’s Bay diary: A practical guide for your week-long stay in ‘The Suites’ at Hong Kong’s government quarantine centre
- Double up on mattresses, get your Wi-fi sorted before arriving, and bring your own coffee (or tea) among the pro tips shared by our managing editor on Day 3
- Reminiscent of the sort of clean, well-kept guesthouse you might find in 1980s China, the rooms at Penny’s Bay are ... not terrible
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
