Yes, those pancakes are sitting atop a bed of mashed potatoes. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Penny’s Bay diary: fine dining, airline food and surviving the famished in-between hours at Hong Kong’s most exclusive quarantine centre
- The Post’s managing editor learns that ‘loads and loads and loads of snacks’ are priority No 1 in government lock-up – wasabi-and-soy-flavoured almonds notwithstanding
- Also key? Immediately indicating your cuisine choices to staff, lest you be subjected to a Russian-roulette-style culinary experience
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Yes, those pancakes are sitting atop a bed of mashed potatoes. Photo: Brian Rhoads